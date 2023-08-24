Bears QB Justin Fields featured in hilarious new NFL campaign

There’s been plenty of jokes about the NFL being scripted, and the league is certainly leaning into that humor with their new brand campaign, “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up.”

The campaign features a star-studded cast, including Keegan-Michael Key and NFL players like Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. It’s set to the backdrop of the “NFL 104th season table read,” where players interject their ideas about what to add to the script this season.

Fields appeared in the first two spots for the campaign, which leaned into what he was best known for in 2022 — his elite rushing ability and getting sacked.

In “The Table Read,” Fields suggests replacing his legs with actual wheels, alluding to his insane sane and rushing ability. In “The Last Page,” Fields excitedly asks “what if we ban sacks,” a reference to him being sacked 56 times in 15 games last season. Something the Bears are hoping to avoid this year.

The “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” campaign will continue throughout the 2023 season, where there are 16 total spots. They will be timed to key moments during the year, including Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas and international games.

The spots will air during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video and also be available on digital and social platforms.

I wonder what the script says about Fields and the Bears? Guess we’ll have to tune into the 2023 NFL season to find out.

