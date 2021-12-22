Bears QB Justin Fields dealing with ankle injury, will be limited Wednesday

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has taken a beating this season, which even resulted in cracked ribs that forced him to miss two games. He’s among the most-sacked quarterbacks in the NFL and has been under duress often.

And it appears Fields was banged up during Monday night’s loss against the Vikings, as Matt Nagy told reporters that Fields tweaked his ankle and will be limited during Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.

Bears QB Justin Fields has been dealing with an ankle injury, which he tweaked in the game, per Matt Nagy. He’s going to be limited in today’s walkthrough practice. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 22, 2021

While Fields’ injury doesn’t sound like it’ll impact him Sunday, that leaves Nick Foles as the only quarterback on the active roster that’s healthy. Andy Dalton remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With Chicago eliminated from postseason contention, the most important thing over the final three weeks is young players getting the opportunity to play. Particularly this rookie draft class, which includes Fields, tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, running back Khalil Herbert and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., who was just added to the 53-man roster after an impressive debut.

The Bears face a short week before heading to Seattle to play the Seahawks on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT.

