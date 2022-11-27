Bears QB Justin Fields considered a long shot to play vs. Jets

The biggest storyline this week has surrounded Bearsquarterback Justin Fields and his injured left shoulder, which has put his status for Sunday’s game against the Jets at risk.

Fields suffered a separated left shoulder, which has kept him limited in practice all week. Still, listening to Fields and coach Matt Eberflus all week, it sounded like Fields would play if able.

But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it sounds like Chicago will rest their young franchise QB on Sunday. Rapoport noted the Bears will allow Fields to warm up before the game, but “he’s considered a long shot” to play.

The #Bears plan to give QB Justin Fields an opportunity to warm up prior to Sunday’s game, but he’s considered a long shot to face the #Jets, per me & @MikeGarafolo. Fields (left shoulder) was limited all week. Coach Matt Eberflus said Fields would only play if he’s 100% ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

With the Bears sitting at 3-8 and nothing but a top-five draft pick at stake, sitting Fields is what’s best for this franchise moving forward. It’s not worth risking Fields’ long-term health.

Still, Eberflus ruled out the possibility of injured reserve earlier this week, an indication Fields should be returning at some point this season. Chicago could be aiming to rest Fields another week before he returns in Week 13 against the Packers or even rest him until after the bye week (Week 14).

List

5 Bold predictions for Bears vs. Jets View 5 items

List

Week 12 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Jets View 8 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire