Bears QB Justin Fields confirms he doesn’t have broken ribs

The Chicago Bears suffered their fifth straight loss, a 16-13 defeat by the Baltimore Ravens. And while every loss gets us one week closer to the end of the Matt Nagy era, it’s not good when your young franchise quarterback suffers an injury.

Justin Fields exited Sunday’s game with a rib injury in the third quarter after taking some shots in the game. He was examined in the medical tent and later headed to the locker room, where he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

While Nagy didn’t offer any immediate updates about the extent of his injury, it appears that Fields only suffered bruised ribs rather than broken ribs, confirmed by himself.

Here’s a clip of Fields confirming he didn’t suffer broken ribs via an Instagram post from his friend Simeon Kelley.

Justin Fields said on his friend’s IG story that he has bruised ribs but nothing broken #Bears pic.twitter.com/K6mmCHLgVy — Adam (@_adamhess) November 22, 2021

While Fields doesn’t have broken ribs, he is having his spleen checked out at the hospital, according to Jay Glazer.

Justin Fields is not only getting his ribs checked at hospital but also his spleen, per @JayGlazer. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 22, 2021

The Bears have a quick turnaround this week as they’re set to face the Lions on Thanksgiving, which puts Fields’ status for Thursday in question.

If that’s the case, Andy Dalton, who relieved Fields and threw two touchdowns against the Ravens, will make his first start since Week 2 when the Bears travel to Detroit.

