Bears QB Justin Fields is coming for Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record

Justin Fields became just the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season with his 95-yard outing in the Bears’ 25-20 loss to the Eagles in Week 15.

“It means a lot, of course,” Fields said after the game. “I told you guys this earlier in the week, I couldn’t be here without God and I couldn’t be here without my teammates and coaches.”

Fields, who has exactly 1,000 rushing yards on the year, also set the Bears’ single-season rushing record for a quarterback, breaking the previous record set by Bobby Douglass (968 yards) in 1962.

But just so we’re clear, Fields doesn’t plan on relying so much on his legs every season. Fields recognizes that it’s needed right now, and he knows what this offense eventually needs to become.

“I don’t plan on rushing for a thousand yards every year,” Fields said with a smile. “Like I said before, it’s an honor and a blessing from God and I couldn’t do it without my coaches and teammates.”

Fields is just 207 yards shy of breaking Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback with 1,206 rushing yards set in 2019. And given Fields doesn’t plan on rushing this much every season, he’s coming for that record.

“I’m already deep into this year, so I might as well go and get that record,” said Fields. “I think I need 206 (yards). Three games left, that’s about 70 yards a game. We’ll see what happens.”

Fields leads all quarterbacks in rushing this season, and he’s rushed for 60-plus yards in eight straight games. He’s eclipsed 80-plus yards in six games this season.

If there’s anyone that can go out there and break Jackson’s record, it’s Fields.

