Bears QB Justin Fields clears up ‘fans not putting work in’ comments after Packers loss

Bears quarterback Justin Fields came under fire following post-game comments after Chicago’s brutal 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

“It hurts more in the locker room than for Bears fans,” Fields said Sunday night. “…They aren’t putting in any work.”

It didn’t feel like a slight towards fans, rather frustration about the outcome of Sunday night’s game following a solid week of preparation by Fields and his team.

Still, Fields took a moment during his Wednesday press conference to clear up those “fans not putting work in” comments. He didn’t mean to offend any fans, he was just upset after the loss.

“I respect every fan that we have,” Fields told reporters Wednesday. “I’m glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do.”

.@justnfields: "I respect every fan that we have. I'm glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do." pic.twitter.com/hpzFVoo6yT — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 21, 2022

The loss had a big impact on Fields, where he decided to change up his routine with a 5:40 a.m. wakeup call. He’s using that extra hour to study more.

“I just hate this feeling of losing,” Fields said. “Sunday just hit different.”

Fields will have a chance to get back in the win column when the Bears host the Texans on Sunday.

List

7 things to know heading into Bears-Texans in Week 3 View 7 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire