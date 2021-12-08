Bears QB Justin Fields has been cleared, will start vs. Packers

The buzz for Packers week just kicked up a notch for Bears fans.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy opened his Wednesday press conference by confirming rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been medically cleared from his rib injury and will start Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Fields has missed the last two games after exiting the team’s week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with cracked ribs. Backup Andy Dalton handled the two starts in his absence, going 1-1 during that span.

Coach Nagy announced that Justin Fields has been medically cleared and will start on Sunday. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 8, 2021

It’s been an up-and-down rookie season for the first-round quarterback, but Fields was finding his groove prior to his injury. He’s thrown for 1,361 yards in 10 games with four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In his last full game, Fields completed 17-of-29 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the near-comeback victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was his best game as a Bear so far.

Fields now has a rematch with the Packers, who defeated him and the Bears 24-14 in Week 6. The two teams square off on Sunday Night Football beginning at 7:20 p.m. CT.

