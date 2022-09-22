Bears QB Justin Fields changed his daily routine following Packers loss

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was shaken up by last Sunday’s brutal loss to the Packers. He’s not someone who enjoys losing, yet alone to his team’s biggest division rival.

Fields said it was different than all the losses last year because of his emotional investment on a day-to-day basis. He was impacted to the point where he decided to change up his routine.

That starts with a 5:40 a.m. wakeup call, which is one hour before he usually wakes up. Fields is dedicating that extra hour to studying more.

Fields is looking to make sure he gives maximum effort in terms of preparation to prevent something like last Sunday’s deflating loss from happening again.

“I just hate this feeling of losing,” Fields said. “Sunday just hit different.”

Fields will get an opportunity to rebound when the Bears host the Texans in Week 3, where fans are certainly hoping we get to see Fields air it out a little more following his 11 pass attempts in Week 2.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire