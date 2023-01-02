Bears QB Justin Fields can break Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record in Week 18

In a year where the Bears aren’t contending for anything aside from a top-two draft pick, quarterback Justin Fields has made things more exciting than believed possible in a 3-13 season.

Fields has been Chicago’s entire offense this season, where there are holes at receiver and along the offensive line that need to be addressed this offseason. And we’ve seen Fields develop into one of the NFL’s most electrifying running quarterbacks while making history on numerous occasions.

Heading into Week 18, Fields has a chance to make history once again when it comes to setting the single-season record for rushing by a quarterback.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson holds the single-season record with 1,206 rushing yards back in 2019. Fields is coming off a 132-yard rushing performance against the Lions, which put him well within reach of breaking the record.

Fields currently has 1,143 rushing yards on the season, and he’s just 64 yards away from breaking Jackson’s record.

While many fans have urged the Bears to rest Fields in a meaningless season finale against the Vikings, coach Matt Eberflus said Fields will play, if healthy. (Fields was notably getting his hip flexors worked on during Sunday’s loss).

Assuming Fields plays, he has a good chance of making history one final time before we wrap the 2022 regular season.

“I’m already deep into this year,” Fields said a couple of weeks ago, “so I might as well go and get that record.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire