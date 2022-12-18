Bears QB Justin Fields with another highlight-reel run vs. Eagles

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been a human highlight reel this season. Despite battling an Eagles defense considered one of the best in the NFL, Fields continues to show why he’s one of the NFL’s most dangerous playmakers.

Fields’ latest “Superman” moment came in the second quarter when he evaded a number of Eagles defenders — including avoiding a Haason Reddick sack — to pick up 39 yards with his legs.

While he stepped out of bounds inside the 10-yard line, Fields’ run did lead to a 9-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery, which gave Chicago a 6-3 lead.

Fields led the Bears with 82 rushing yards on 10 carries in the first half. Fields set the franchise single-season rushing record for a quarterback, breaking Bobby Douglass’ record of 968 yards set in 1972.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire