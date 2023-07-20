Bears QB Justin Fields among the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023

Alyssa Barbieri
Bears quarterback Justin Fields emerged as one of the NFL’s most exciting young players last season, and he’s certainly garnered respect from his peers around the league.

NFL Films shared a sneak peek clip at the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023 countdown, which all but indicates Fields has earned a spot on the list.

“He’s probably the best running quarterback I’ve seen,” said 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, who’s faced Fields twice now. “I think his throwing ability is going to keep getting better.”

The first 10 names of NFL Network’s Top 100 players list will be revealed Monday on NFL+, and it certainly sounds like Fields landed among that group. If that’s the case, this would be the first time in the program’s 13-year history that a Bears quarterback has made the list.

Fields is entering a pivotal third season where the expectation is he’ll take a step forward in his development. While he’s already proven to be arguably the NFL’s best running quarterback, he needs to improve as a passer.

That’s why the Bears have spent the offseason building around him, including acquiring a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore, who should help Fields elevate as a passer. Chicago also shored up needs along the offensive line with the additions of Nate Davis and rookie Darnell Wright.

Given the roster upgrades, the expectation is Fields should emerge as a true dual-threat quarterback in 2023.

Bears fans can't believe they have a QB in the Top 100

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

