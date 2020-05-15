Bears’ QB competition on hold until Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles hit the field

Hearing someone complete a sentence is hard enough on Zoom, so try and imagine what it'd be like to run a quarterback competition.

That's where the Bears find themselves this offseason, and though the group has spent plenty of hours together virtually, Matt Nagy admitted that the already-infamous QB Battle of 2020 hasn't actually gotten started yet.

"Yeah, there's no competition going on right now over Zoom, you know," Nagy told reporters on Friday afternoon. "That's certainly a fair question. That part, I think what those guys are doing right now is they personally, including Tyler, they're all building up their mental capacity within this offense as to what they like.

"... there's no real [need] to say the competition has started right now, but when we do get out on the field – depending on when that is – that's where we are going to have to be really good as coaches in making sure that we provide the best way possible to make it as fair as possible – to where we can evaluate and they can go out and get the exact same reps in the exact same environment so that we can hopefully make a decision off of that."

While it's been tough to miss out on crucial on-field hours (especially for rookies), Nagy mentioned that the time away from Halas Hall has given the team an opportunity to get into the deeply intricate details of the offense, and both quarterbacks have responded well so far.

"When you have two good people like we do in Mitchell and Nick, it makes these types of decisions and conversations a lot easier to have because they're competitive as hell," Nagy added. "They want the best for the Bears, and they're going to fight their tails off to do that. I think that's the beauty of it."

