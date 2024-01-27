New Bears QB coach Kerry Joseph serving as coach at Senior Bowl

The Chicago Bears have a growing presence at the Senior Bowl, where there are a number of assistant coaches set to work with some of the nation’s top prospects.

The Bears hired Kerry Joseph as their quarterbacks coach, the first hire for new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Joseph had previously been named as the quarterbacks coach for the American Team at the Senior Bowl.

He’ll work with American quarterbacks Spencer Rattler, Joe Milton, Michael Pratt and Carter Bradley.

Joseph joins tight ends coach Jim Dray, who will coach the offensive line for the National Team, assistant defensive line coach Justin Hinds, who will coach the defensive line for the American Team and assistant Kenny Norton III, who will serve as the defensive backs coach for the American Team.

The Bears had a big Senior Bowl presence last year, as well. Chicago drafted four players who were at the Senior Bowl: right tackle Darnell Wright, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and running back Roschon Johnson.

The Bears have other assistant coaches that will be getting to work with some talented prospects, outside of Hinds and Dray. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will serve as the East head coach in the East-West Shrine Game while linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi will serve as the East’s defensive coordinator.

