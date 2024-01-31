Bears QB coach Kerry Joseph likes confidence, arrogance in a quarterback

Bears quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph isn't ready to talk about who might be running the team's offense in 2024.

Joseph was hired late last week after the Bears tabbed Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator and he told reporters at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama that he has not had time "to really think about anything outside of getting transitioned over there and coming down here." Joseph did share some of the traits that he thinks a quarterback needs to have in order to be successful.

“Arm talent, accuracy, you know,” Joseph said, via Nicholas Moreano of CHGO. “Delivery quickness, physicality, toughness, swagger. You got to have a little swag playing the quarterback position and when I say that, I mean confidence. You got to have confidence and I like to say arrogance, but arrogance to me, all it’s is confidence under control.”

Joseph added that a player "has to be a leader" because "you can teach football" once you've established a belief that the player has the tools to thrive. The Bears will be deciding whether that player is Justin Fields or a rookie over the coming weeks and Joseph's mission for 2024 will be clear once they make that call.