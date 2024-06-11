Bears QB Caleb Williams says he’s seeking perfection but has a long way to go

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has a ton of pressure on him to perform this year. Williams comes into the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick and with the best cast of skill players of any of the six quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

But no matter how much pressure the city and Bears fans put on Williams, it’s no more than he puts on himself.

I have my own goals set for myself. And that’s to be perfect. Obviously, you strive for something like that. And you don’t ever reach it. But you keep striving for it.

#Bears QB Caleb Williams speaks on his mentality entering his rookie season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pxhaXokC7D — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) June 9, 2024

The Bears traded away former first-round pick Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in order to clear the way for Williams to take over the team. Whether or not he lives up to all the pre-draft hype remains to be seen but it feels like he isn’t going to have much of a shot to warm up to the idea of being an NFL franchise quarterback.

