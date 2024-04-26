Bears QB Caleb Williams jersey number revealed

Caleb Williams has only been a Chicago Bear for a short time, but he already has his jersey number set. Shortly after he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears announced Williams would wear No. 18 in the pros in a very cool reveal on social media.

Ladies and gentlemen… 1️⃣8️⃣ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 26, 2024

Williams had worn No. 13 throughout college at both Oklahoma and USC, but wore No. 18 when he was in high school. Now, he’s going back in that direction with the Bears. Perhaps part of that is due to new wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers in a trade back in March. Allen has worn No. 13 for his entire career and expressed a desire to keep it when he joined the Bears.

Unfortunately, those fans who purchased No. 13 Williams jerseys will now have a fun collectible. Perhaps they can duct tape Allen’s name over the nameplate ahead of the 2024 season.

