Bears QB Caleb Williams gets standing ovation at Cubs game

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams made his official debut into Chicago society during Saturday’s Cubs game.

The Bears selected Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL draft, ushering in a new era following the departure of Justin Fields. And it’s safe to say there’s been plenty of excitement surrounding Williams, both among fans and inside Halas Hall.

Williams was among a slew of Bears players in attendance during Saturday’s game, including wide receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, tight end Cole Kmet and offensive linemen Braxton Jones and Nate Davis.

When the Bears players were introduced, Williams received a standing ovation from the crowd — and he even flashed his new (already signature) bear claw pose, which garnered more cheers.

The pride and joy of Illinois! 🫡 Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen and the Chicago Bears are introduced to the Wrigley Field crowd! 👏👏👏 Caleb finishes it off with the BEAR CLAW! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/E6NVbwZIOA — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) May 4, 2024

Williams got a jumpstart on building chemistry with his teammates during the pre-draft process, as general manager Ryan Poles admitted he knew early on that Williams was going to be the pick. That included a dinner with some Bears veterans during Williams’ Top 30 visit.

Now, Williams is gearing up for rookie minicamp, which runs May 10-11. He’ll get a chance to hit the practice field for the first time at Halas Hall, alongside fellow rookies wide receiver Rome Odunze, offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie, punter Tory Taylor, edge rusher Austin Booker and a slew of yet-to-be-confirmed undrafted rookies.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire