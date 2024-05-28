Bears QB Caleb Williams featured on NFL’s ‘100 days away from kickoff’

The Chicago Bears ushered in a new era with the selection of quarterback Caleb Williams at first overall in the 2024 NFL draft (thanks to the Carolina Panthers and the impressive trade general manager Ryan Poles made the previous year).

Fans are eager for Williams to make his on-field debut, and we’ve officially reached the 100-day mark until NFL kickoff on Sept. 5. There’s a lot of excitement for Williams’ potential, even in his rookie season, as he enters arguably the best situation for a No. 1 quarterback ever.

The NFL shared a graphic on social media about this offseason milestone, and they used some of their most recognizable players. One of them is Williams, the only rookie among the group.

Other players on the graphic include Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey, Houston’s C.J. Stroud and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. These are some of the best players in the league on this image, and they felt the need to put Williams on it. We can only hope that he lives up to the hype.

Chicago is a big market that creates a lot of social media engagement, so that probably has something to do with it. But there is no doubt that Williams will be an extremely marketable player for both the team and the league.

Beyond the excitement with Williams is the simple idea that football is close to returning. Those 100 days until kickoff are going to fly by with training camp and preseason in the middle of it to help pass the time.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire