Bears QB Caleb Williams connects with fan after jersey mishap

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has only been a professional for a couple of months, but he is already showing that he’s a man of the people.

Late last week, a Bears fan by the name of Connor Burns made waves on social media when he posted a message from Fanatics about a Caleb Williams jersey he ordered. Burns was outraged when the company told him the jersey he ordered back in April would not arrive until late September. He called on the Bears and Williams for help in his post, which went viral with 6 million views.

BRO.

I ORDERED MY CALEB JERSEY ON DRAFT NIGHT.

YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS😭@CALEBcsw @ChicagoBears @Fanatics help a man out😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xtsEp0uJrU — Burns (@therealburns3) June 7, 2024

After Burns posted the back and forth between him and Fanatics, Williams responded. “I heard that there was a bit of confusion with the whole jersey situation, so just wanted to reach out and let you know that Fanatics said that you’ll be one of the first to receive [one],” Williams said. He also provided Burns with another gift. “Much love, thanks for the support, and I got a little gift for you. We’ll be inviting you to a game on our behalf. Like I said, much love and thanks for the support. Go Bears.”

There’s no way this is real. @CALEBcsw you are the absolute man. ❤️🐻⬇️. pic.twitter.com/qdY883zb3D — Burns (@therealburns3) June 10, 2024

Though Burns tagged Williams in the post, the Bears quarterback had zero obligation to respond as the issue was with Fanatics, but he did try and remedy the situation as best he could. Williams has already ingratiated himself with Bears fans, like being out at Chicago Cubs, White Sox, or Sky games or showing up at his teammates football camps, and now he’s helping fans like Burns who can’t wait to support the new Bears quarterback when he steps on the field.

Though he has yet to throw a pass in any sort of NFL game, Williams has already won over the fanbase in part thanks to his charismatic behavior.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire