Bears QB Andy Dalton to start vs. Giants in Week 17

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Bears will be without rookie quarterback Justin Fields for the second straight game as he continues to nurse an ankle injury sustained against the Vikings in Week 15.

With Fields sidelined, it’ll be backup quarterback Andy Dalton getting the start against the Giants on Sunday. Nick Foles will serve as the backup.

Nagy told the media that Fields is “improving every day,” but he’s been limited in practice all week. Nagy indicated that Fields’ healthy is the most important thing, and Bears fans would certainly agree as it’s about looking toward the future.

“We’ll continue to get Justin going and doing everything he can to get ready for next week. Of course, his health is going to be the No. 1 concern as we do that.”

Fields has had a rough rookie season as one of the NFL’s most-sacked quarterbacks, which have led to injuries to his ribs and now ankle. At this point, you have to wonder if it’s best for the Bears to shut Fields down for the remainder of the season, which concludes next week against the Vikings.

