Bears QB Andy Dalton on his brutal day: ‘I had 2 tackles today, unfortunately’

With rookie quarterback Justin Fields sidelined with cracked ribs, veteran Andy Dalton made his second straight start — fourth this season — as the Bears hosted the Cardinals.

And Dalton’s brutal outing against the top-seeded Cardinals was a reminder that Matt Nagy’s decision to make Dalton the outright starter over Fields in training camp was the wrong move.

Dalton was responsible for all four of Chicago’s turnovers — all interceptions — which led to 23 of Arizona’s points in their 33-22 victory over the Bears.

When you look at Dalton’s stats, he completed 26-of-41 passes for 229 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions for a 54.9 passer rating. Oh, and he had two tackles, which tied cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety DeAndre Houston-Carson and cornerback Xavier Crawford’s totals on the day.

Dalton’s reaction to his performance made for quite the one-liner from the Bears backup.

“I had two tackles today, unfortunately,” Dalton said.

Given Dalton threw four interceptions on the afternoon, running back David Montgomery, tight end Cole Kmet and receiver Jakeem Grant also got in on the action with one tackle apiece.

