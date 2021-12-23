Bears put veteran tackle Akiem Hicks on COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After offering a vintage performance in his return to action Monday night, Akiem Hicks has even more time to ponder his possible final days as a Chicago Bear.

Thursday, the team announced that it is placing the 10-year veteran on its reserve/COVID-19 list, ensuring Hicks will miss the Bears' upcoming game Sunday at Seattle. That will mark Hicks' fifth missed game out of the last six contests.

In his shortened return against Minnesota on Monday, Hicks looked like his old self in compiling five tackles, two sacks, two tackles-for-loss and four quarterback hits. It was Hicks' first multi-sack outing since Oct. 9, 2017.

After the game, Hicks expressed gratefulness towards Bears fans and stated that a sack celebration he made was in their honor. The talk expounded on his recent worries that as an aging and expensive player, his sixth season in Chicago will likely be his last, given the expected rebuilding that will take place on the Bears' defense in the offseason.

