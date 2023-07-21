Bears put two linebackers in the top 10 Madden ratings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Madden ratings are officially out. You can see the full rating list here.

Now's the time of the offseason where NFL fans can debate and hash out the video game's rankings as the NFL approaches training camp. For the Bears, they put two plays in the top 10 of their respective positions on defense.

Tremaine Edmunds earned an 87 overall rating on Madden, the seventh-best rating for a middle linebacker and the best rating on the Bears team. He earned an 88 rating in stamina in toughness and a 92 in health rating. His hit power ranking finished with an 85.

T.J. Edwards, listed on Madden as a right outside linebacker, earned an 82 overall rating, the eighth-best for the position. His speed and acceleration ratings earned an 83 and 84 value, respectively. Edwards earned a 93 tackle rating, the third-best at the position.

As for the rest of the Bears linebackers, here's how they finished in the ratings.

Jack Sanborn, 72. Dylan Cole, 68. Noah Sewell, 66. Terrell Lewis, 63. Sterling Weatherford, 62.

