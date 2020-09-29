The Bears got a boost from their new quarterback last week, but they lost another key part of their offense.

The team made the expected announcement, with running back Tarik Cohen going on injured reserve.

Cohen tore his ACL in Sunday’s comeback win over the Falcons, depriving Nick Foles of a versatile weapon. Cohen caught 150 passes the last two seasons, and added a dimension to the running game.

To replace him on the roster, they promoted running back RB Artavis Pierce from the practice squad. Pierce is an undrafted rookie from Oregon State.

They also added defensive end Terry Beckner and linebacker Sharif Finch to the practice squad.

Bears put Tarik Cohen on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk