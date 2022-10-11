The Bears will not have linebacker Matt Adams in the lineup on Thursday night and he will miss at least three more games as well.

Adams was listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday and the team announced that he has been placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Adams hurt his calf in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

Sunday’s game was Adams’ return to action after missing two games with a hamstring injury. He has seven tackles in three games this season.

Adams signed with the Bears this offseason after spending four seasons with the Colts. He joined head coach Matt Eberflus, defensive coordinator Alan Williams, and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi in making that move this year.

Bears put Matt Adams on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk