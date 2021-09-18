The Bears ruled tackle Larry Borom out with an ankle injury on Friday and his absence will stretch beyond this Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Borom was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, so he will miss at least three games because of the injury. Borom was injured after coming on at left tackle for an injured Jason Peters last weekend.

Peters has a quad injury and he has been listed as questionable for Week Two. Elijah Wilkinson became Plan C for the Bears last week and will likely be the choice to start if Peters can’t get on the field.

In addition to the Borom move, the Bears also elevated defensive lineman Margus Hunt and offensive lineman Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

Bears put Larry Borom on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk