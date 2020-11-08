Bears put Lachavious Simmons on COVID-19 list

A second player who traveled from Chicago to Nashville with the Bears has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.

Offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons joins safety Deon Bush in being added to the list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans. Simmons has not appeared in any games this season and was promoted from the practice squad this week.

Center Cody Whitehair, tackle Jason Spriggs, and defensive back Michael Joseph are also on the Bears’ COVID reserve list.

According to multiple reports, Simmons’ Saturday test result was positive and has been confirmed. He did not know the results of the test before traveling with the team. He is quarantining in Nashville and reportedly had no high-risk close contacts. Bush was added to the list as a close contact of someone outside the organization who tested positive.

The Bears have promoted offensive lineman Aaron Neary to the active roster as a COVID replacement.

