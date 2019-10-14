Bears put Kyle Long on injured reserve

The Bears came back to work Monday after the weekend off, and put a veteran on injured reserve.

The team announced that longtime guard Kyle Long was heading to IR, after struggling with a hip injury.

He played in the previous game against the Raiders, but missed a game earlier with the problem, and hadn’t played to his usual standard. Still, he wasn’t em-bare-ass-ing himself or anything.

The Bears filled his roster spot by promoting defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad.