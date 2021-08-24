The Bears joined the league’s other 31 teams in trimming their roster to 80 players on Tuesday and their moves included putting a couple of veteran players on injured reserve.

Safety Jordan Lucas and defensive lineman Mike Pennell both landed on the list.

Lucas has a quad injury and Tuesday’s move ensures he’ll go two straight years without playing for the Bears because he opted out in 2020. Pennel, who spent the last two seasons in Kansas City, has a groin injury.

The Bears also waived running back CJ Marable, guard Dareuan Parker, and tackle Badara Traore. Marable and Parker were undrafted rookies while Traore spent time on the Bears practice squad last year.

Bears put Jordan Lucas, Mike Pennel on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk