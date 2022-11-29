The Bears lost a couple of key players to injuries in Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Jets and both of them were moved to the injured reserve list on Tuesday.

Safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney are both out for at least the next four games, but neither player is expected to see the field again this season.

Jackson is believed to have suffered a significant Lisfranc injury — damage to the bones and/or tendons in the middle of the foot — and that means a recovery timeline of months. Head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday that Mooney is expected to have season-ending ankle surgery.

The Bears also signed safety A.J. Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad. With Dane Cruikshank also picking up an injury against the Jets and Jaquan Brisker out with a concussion, the Bears were down to two healthy safeties.

Bears put Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk