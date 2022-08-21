Bears put David Moore on IR, sign Jake Bargas

Wide receiver David Moore’s push to make the Bears came to an end on Sunday.

The Bears announced that Moore has been placed on injured reserve, which means he won’t be eligible to return to their active roster this season. Moore injured his leg in practice this month.

Moore was a 2017 seventh-round pick of the Seahawks and he spent his first four seasons in Seattle. He had stints with four teams last year and signed with the Bears in April.

Moore has 78 career catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season. He also caught three passes in four playoff games for the Seahawks.

The Bears filled his roster spot by signing fullback Jake Bargas. He played in two games for the Vikings over the last two seasons.

