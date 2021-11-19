Linebacker Danny Trevathan will miss the rest of the Bears’ season.

Trevathan was placed on injured reserve on Friday. He missed the first two days of practice this week with a knee injury. He also missed the first four games of the season while on injured reserve with a knee injury and the return trip means that he will not be eligible to come back to the active roster.

Trevathan made his first start of the season in the Week Nine loss to the Steelers. He had seven tackles in that game and 19 tackles in five overall appearances.

The Bears filled his roster spot by signing Cassius Marsh off the practice squad. Marsh was involved in a key play in that Steelers game when he was flagged for taunting after sacking Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter. Referee Tony Corrente’s call was met with much criticism from fans and in the media, but the NFL said it was correct and fined Marsh last week.

The Bears also confirmed the signing of veteran edge rusher Bruce Irvin to their practice squad.

Bears put Danny Trevathan on IR, sign Cassius Marsh to active roster and Bruce Irvin to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk