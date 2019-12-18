The Bears put Danny Trevathan on Injured Reserve, officially ending the linebacker's season

Since being eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, the Bears have remained vague about the possibility of shutting some of their injured players down for the season.

"The one positive that we do here in this building is togetherness [in] all that, so we'll talk through everything and we'll make sure that it's the right decision for all parties included," Matt Nagy said on Monday. "I think that's the only way to go about it. But we're going into this thing and I really am looking forward to our team finishing and playing really hard these last two games. We can do that. So my message to the guys is, we're rolling."

The Bears have made the first of several of those decisions today, putting linebacker Danny Trevathan on Injured Reserve. They promoted DB Michael Joseph to the active roster in his place. The linebacker badly hurt his elbow during the Bears' Week 10 win over the Lions. He had remained around Halas Hall through his recovery, and the fact that he wasn't immediately put on IR signaled that the Bears had held out hope that he could return in the playoffs. Without that at stake, though, there's no incentive to rush him back out there.

"I know it's a process," Trevathan told the Chicago Tribune. "It's all about getting back. I've had to work muscles I never knew I had. That's a good thing about it. I'm right where I need to be, probably even better. I'm taking it day by day and chasing greatness."

Trevathan finished the season with 70 tackles (50 solo), one sack and one forced fumble. It was the last year of the four-year, $28 million contract that he signed with the Bears before the 2016 season, so Trevathan will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The Bears having Trevathan around, especially in regards to Roquan Smith's development. With that said, considering the stellar play of Nick Kwiatkoski and what Trevathan – who won't turn 30 until March – may ask for, it's fair to wonder if he's played his last game with the Bears.

