The Bears are already down starting running back David Montgomery, and now they’re without Montgomery’s backup as well.

Bears running back Damien Williams was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list today.

It’s possible that Williams could still play on Sunday against the Packers, if he’s vaccinated and tests negative on both Friday and Saturday, but it’s unlikely. No player has returned that quickly from the COVID-19 list.

So that means the Bears will likely be down to their third-string running back, sixth-round rookie Khalil Herbert, against the Packers.

Bears put Damien Williams on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk