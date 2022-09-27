Bears put Byron Pringle on injured reserve

Wide receiver Byron Pringle won’t be part of the Bears lineup in the coming weeks.

The Bears announced that Pringle has been placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Pringle injured his calf in Sunday’s win over the Texans and will have to miss four games before he will be eligible to return to active duty.

Pringle signed with the Bears as a free agent this offseason. He had two catches for 23 yards in the first three weeks of the season.

The Bears signed linebacker Joe Thomas off of the practice squad to fill Pringle’s roster spot. He started and had five tackles against the Texans after being elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis.

