Bears put Braxton Jones on IR

There has been enough going on around the Bears this week that the move of their starting left tackle to injured reserve has flown under the radar a little bit.

Braxton Jones was placed on that list on Wednesday and he will miss at least four games due to a neck injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus said there's no firm return date in mind for Jones at this point.

"We'll see where it is. We don’t have timetables on it right now. That's where it is right now," Eberflus said, via the team's website.

Eberflus said Larry Borom and Ja'Tyre Carter are candidates to start in place of Jones. They also signed tackle Aviante Collins off the practice squad.

Jones has started all 19 games the Bears have played since drafting him in the fifth round last year. Left guard Teven Jenkins is also on injured reserve, so the Bears are now down two starters as they head into a Week Three game in Kansas City.