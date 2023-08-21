Bears put S Adrian Colbert on injured reserve

Safety Adrian Colbert's bid to make the Bears came to an end on Monday.

The Bears announced that Colbert has been placed on injured reserve. They also waived tight end Jared Pinkney with an injury designation.

Colbert signed to Chicago's practice squad during the 2022 season and he played in two games for them late in the season. He had one tackle in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

Colbert was a 2017 seventh-round pick of the 49ers and has also played for the Dolphins, Giants, Browns, and Jets. He has 109 tackles, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 41 career games.

Pinkney made six appearances for the Lions and Rams over the last two seasons. He signed with the Bears three weeks ago.