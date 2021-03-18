Bears pursuing free-agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay

Bryan Perez
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears are players in the sweepstakes for free-agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who tweeted that GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy spent Wednesday night with the big-time playmaker.

This is a surprising turn of events considering the status of Allen Robinson, who the Bears franchised and is still waiting for a new contract. Golladay won’t come cheap, and if Chicago does in fact sign him, it’ll be difficult imagining a scenario in which both Robinson and Golladay can be on the payroll.

Golladay appeared in just five games in 2020 and finished the season with 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns. He enjoyed back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018-19 and at 27 years old is considered the top offensive free agent on the market.

