Should the Bears pursue this speedy WR to replace Taylor Gabriel?

The Bears released wide receiver Taylor Gabriel last month after he failed to live up to the hype surrounding his addition as a speedy playmaker back in 2018.

Gabriel signed a four-year, $26 million deal with $14 million guaranteed, and in two seasons with the Bears managed just 96 catches for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns. He was hardly the discount version of Tyreek Hill for Matt Nagy's offense. But that doesn't mean his absence in the lineup won't have a negative impact.

Gabriel was the only legitimate speed threat that the Bears had at wide receiver. Neither Allen Robinson or Anthony Miller are considered field-flippers like Gabriel is. Riley Ridley and Javon Wims are more physical than fast, too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As a result, Ryan Pace has to find a speed player for the passing game over the next two months, and free agency will present him with an opportunity to add a former first-rounder who fits that profile and likely won't cost much to sign, either: Phillip Dorsett.

Dorsett was initially drafted by the Colts in 2015 after a successful career at the University of Miami but couldn't quite get his NFL career on track in Indianapolis. He managed just 51 receptions over his first two seasons before being traded to the New England Patriots, where he enjoyed an uptick in production over the last three years.

Dorsett scored a career-high five touchdowns on just 54 targets in 2019 and had the second-most receiving yards of his career (397). Sure, that's not an impressive total, but for a guy who will cost a fraction of Gabriel's 2018 contract, the Bears could do a lot worse.

And remember: Dorsett ran a 4.33 40-yard dash when he was an NFL prospect. He has as much (if not more) speed than Gabriel at this point in their careers.

The Bears can't ignore the speed element of their passing game, and a player like Dorsett, who still has room to grow as an NFL wideout, would be a fantastic and salary-cap friendly addition.

Should the Bears pursue this speedy WR to replace Taylor Gabriel? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago