Bears, punter Pat O'Donnell agree to one-year contract extension

Bears reach extension with punter Pat O'Donnell

The Bears now have agreed to extensions with two key special teams players this week.

Friday, Chicago announced they've agreed to a one-year deal with punter Pat O'Donnell. The news comes on the heels of the Bears agreeing to an extension with kicker Cairo Santos through 2023, announced on Thursday.

O'Donnell, 30, has spent his entire career with the Bears, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2014. He's played in 111 of 112 contests in seven seasons, including every game since 2016.

For his career, O'Donnell holds a 45.0-yard gross average and 39.7-yard net average.

Another Bears special team player, long snapper Patrick Scales, is set to become a free agent. The new league year begins March 17.

