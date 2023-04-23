Bears pull off ideal trade back scenario in Draft Network’s new mock

We’re just a few days away from the 2023 NFL draft, where we’ll learn exactly what the Chicago Bears plan on doing with the ninth overall selection.

There are a number of directions the Bears can go with the No. 9 pick. Whether it’s staying put and landing a top prospect or trading back for a second time. And there’s been growing buzz about general manager Ryan Poles looking to trade out of that ninth spot.

In a new mock draft from The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Bears orchestrate an ideal trade back scenario with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago sends the No. 9 pick to Pittsburgh for Nos. 17, 49 and a 2024 second-round selection.

With that 17th overall selection, the Bears still manage to land a top offensive tackle in Tennessee’s Darnell Wright, as the Steelers get their top tackle in Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. at ninth overall.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles executes the rare double trade-back after previously dealing the No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears. Darnell Wright could be Chicago’s target in a trade-back scenario. The Bears decide to continue investing in the development of franchise quarterback Justin Fields. Braxton Jones has taken steps forward at left tackle. Wright is plug-and-play at right tackle.

Chicago has a gaping hole at right tackle, and if the organization wants to continue to develop last year’s fifth-round pick Braxton Jones at left tackle, Wright would be an immediate starter opposite him.

The Bears have a number of needs to address in the draft, and many experts believe that offensive tackle will be the focal point in the first round for Chicago. Whether that’s staying put at No. 9 or trading back for additional capital and still landing one of the top four options.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire