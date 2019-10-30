Longtime Chicago Bears public address announcer, Jim Riebandt, will retire after the 2019 season, the team announced Wednesday.

"Being the public address announcer of the Chicago Bears since 1982 has been a great thrill for me," Riebandt said. "The reaction of the fans to my urging to bring the noise on defense and chant a Bears first down is especially fun. Every game I have worked in my 38 seasons has been very exciting for me."

Riebandt's career with the Bears began as a backup to Chet Coppock in 1979 and Lynn Thorton for two seasons after that, before taking over as the lead voice in 1982.

The Bears will recognize Riebandt during the team's Dec. 22 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bears public address announcer Jim Riebandt to retire after 2019 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago