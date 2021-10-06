Bears protect four practice squad players for Week 5

The practice squad has become even more important for NFL teams with injuries and COVID-19 designations. Teams are allowed to designate up to four practice-squad players every week that are protected from being signed away from other teams.

The Chicago Bears have protected four players on their practice squad this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders — running backs Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce, as well as defensive lineman Margus Hunt and kicker Brian Johnson.

#Bears protected 4 practice squad players this week: RBs Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce, DL Margus Hunt and K Brian Johnson. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 5, 2021

With David Montgomery sidelined 4-5 weeks with a knee sprain, the Bears need all the help they can get at running back. Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert will be the main guys filling in for Montgomery, but it’s not a surprise to see Nall and Pierce, who re-signed to the practice squad Tuesday, protected. One of them figures to be promoted to the active roster in place of Montgomery, who will likely be placed on short-term injured reserve.

Hunt’s protection could be an indication that Akiem Hicks’ groin injury, which he sustained on the first play of last week’s win against the Lions, might be a concern this week. We’ll see how things unveil during practice this week.

Protecting Johnson is a smart move should anything happen to Cairo Santos, who now owns the longest active streak of consecutive made field goals with 32.

