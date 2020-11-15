Bears promoting RB Lamar Miller to active roster for Vikings game

There were concerns about depth at running back for the Chicago Bears ahead of the regular season. But with starting running back David Montgomery ruled out with a concussion for Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, that leaves Chicago without a proven running back on the roster.

Until now.

The Bears are planning on promoting veteran running back Lamar Miller from the practice squad to the active roster for the Vikings game, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Bears plan to elevate veteran RB Lamar Miller from the practice squad for MNF, source said, his first action since tearing his ACL before the 2019 season. David Montgomery has been ruled out with a concussion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

With Montgomery out, that left the Bears thin at running back with Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce and Miller.

Patterson told reporters earlier this week that he would be the next man up if Montgomery couldn’t play. Which could certainly be the case. But it sounds like the Bears have a role carved out for Miller, who will see the field for the first time since tearing his ACL before the 2019 season.