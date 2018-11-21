Bears promote Tyler Bray with Mitchell Trubisky doubtful

With Mitchell Trubisky doubtful to play, the Bears have promoted Tyler Bray from their practice squad.

Chase Daniel likely starts against the Lions, leaving Bray as the backup.

Since entering the league in 2013, Bray has appeared in one game. He threw an incompletion in his only career attempt, which came last season with the Chiefs.

The Bears released defensive back Marcus Cooper in a corresponding roster move.

The team also announced tight end Adam Shaheen and linebacker Aaron Lynch would not travel to Detroit. The Bears already had ruled them out with concussions.