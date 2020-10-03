Bears promote QB Tyler Bray to the active roster

The Chicago Bears have made a roster move ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears have promoted quarterback Tyler Bray from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. That makes three quarterbacks on Chicago’s active roster with starter Nick Foles and backup Mitchell Trubisky.

We have promoted QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad to the active roster.@Hyundai | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 3, 2020





The move certainly comes as a surprise given the Bears already have Foles and Trubisky on the roster.

As ChicagoBears.com notes: “Due to a provision in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that was reached in March, NFL teams can activate up to two players from their practice squad without releasing anyone, effectively increasing their active roster from 53 to 55.”

Why the Bears decided to promote Bray remains a mystery. But it could just be a precaution with COVID-19 concerns.