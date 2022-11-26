Bears promote Nathan Peterman from practice squad, Justin Fields a game-time decision

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field with medical personnel after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

As the Jets’ Week 12 matchup against the Bears draws closer, Chicago is preparing if quarterback Justin Fields is unable to go.

The team announced Saturday afternoon that they have elevated veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman from their practice squad. Fields remains questionable for Sunday’s game, but the team has hinted that a decision on whether their first-round pick will play against the Jets will come before game time.

"I think we're going to let it go up to the game," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. "We'll see where it goes. He's feeling better every single day. We've got 48 hours to assess that to where we're going to go with that."

Field suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s 27-24 loss last week to the Falcons. And while the elevation of Peterman doesn’t confirm if Fields will play or not, Chicago is just preparing for either scenario. If Fields does not play Sunday, the Jets will take on Trevor Siemian and Peterman will be the backup.

"We’re preparing for [Fields]," Robert Saleh told reporters Friday. "If he plays, we’ll hit him. If he doesn’t play, we will do our best to hit the next guy."

After a letdown performance against the New England Patriots last week, the Jets look to bounce back and pick up a win at home and improve their record to 7-4. With the Patriots’ loss on Thanksgiving, the Jets hold onto the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

The Jets had their own quarterback issues this week. After Zach Wilson’s poor performance against New England, and in the postgame conference, New York decided to bench their first-round pick in favor of Mike White.



