Bears promote LB Devante Bond to active roster

The Chicago Bears have promoted inside linebacker Devante Bond from the practice to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Bond joined the Bears last December, where he appeared in the final three games of the season before being waived July 26. Bond was signed to the practice squad Friday before getting promoted to the active roster.

Inside linebacker Josh Woods has been ruled out for what the team cited was a personal reason, which is why the Bears promoted Bond to the active roster.

We have promoted LB Devante Bond from the practice squad to the active roster. 📰: https://t.co/1u2gK1NmuH pic.twitter.com/YgeM9gUDNs — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 19, 2020





Bond, a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers, appeared in 29 games with six starts over three seasons with Tampa Bay, notching 26 tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

As part of this season’s rules in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams are allowed to activate up to two players from their practice squad without having to release anyone, bringing the roster total from 53 to 55 players.