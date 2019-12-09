Bears promote Devante Bond to take Roquan Smith’s roster spot

The Bears had an open roster spot after placing linebacker Roquan Smith on injured reserve. They filled it by promoting linebacker Devante Bond from the practice squad.

The Buccaneers made Bond a sixth-round choice in 2016.

He appeared in four games for the Bucs this season before they waived him Oct. 16. He then served a four-game suspension for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Bond, 26, mostly served as a special teams and depth player in Tampa Bay. He appeared in 29 games with six starts in three seasons.

The Bears also announced they have signed defensive back Xavier Crawford to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Dewayne Hendrix from the practice squad to make room.