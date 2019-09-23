Bears promote Abdullah Anderson, don’t add a kicker ahead of MNF

The Bears listed kicker Eddie Pineiro as questionable to play against Washington on Monday night because of a knee injury, but head coach Matt Nagy said on Saturday that the team was confident that he’d be able to play.

It doesn’t look like anything shook that confidence over the last 48 hours. The deadline to make a roster move ahead of Monday night’s game passed without the Bears adding another kicker to the roster.

While they didn’t add a kicker, the Bears did make one roster move. They promoted defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad and waived tight end Bradley Sowell.

Anderson was on the active roster in Week One, but did not play against the Packers. Sowell moved from offensive line to tight end for the Bears this offseason.